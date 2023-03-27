BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ONE RACE, HUMAN..? | #1855
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
134 followers
5 views • 03/27/2023

Link from Today's Show:

Shake it up Jesus: https://coachdavelive.tv/w/nVctdTMLX9dKLbnwoTxKfD

Ohio church set to host drag story hour vandalized: https://www.cleveland.com/news/2023/03/ohio-church-set-to-host-drag-story-hour-vandalized.html

Black People Are the Most Religious People In America, But What Are They Getting Out Of It?: https://atlantablackstar.com/2018/03/11/black-people-religious-people-america-getting/#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20Pew%20Research%20Center%2C%2079%20percent,their%20origins%20to%20the%20late%2018%20th%20century

How many races are there in the human race?: https://www.answers.com/general-science/How_many_races_are_there_in_the_human_race

Ethnic - Websters1828: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/ethnic

The Reason White People Have Disappeared From Commercials Is Totally…: https://dailyheadlines.net/the-reason-white-people-have-disappeared-from-commercials-is-totally/

This Tucker Carlson clip exposing racist Left had me SPEECHLESS: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=611056750491217

Dr Tenpenny - Walking With God: https://tenpennywalkwithgod.substack.com/p/your-plans-will-succeed

 

KENTUCKY TICKET for Livestream event: https://coachdavelive.com/kentuckylive

 

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
skinone racecoach dave livecolor
