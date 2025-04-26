Trump's Chemtrails Task Force Makes First Major Geoengineering Arrest in U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For decades, they told us we were crazy. They said those grid-like streaks in the sky were just condensation… nothing more than harmless trails left by passing jets.
But behind the ridicule, behind the denial, something sinister was taking shape, hidden in plain sight. Now, the walls are finally starting to crack.
The Chemtrails Task Force, a covert, cross-agency unit activated just weeks ago, has already sent shockwaves through the highest levels of power. Rogue agencies have been shut down. Financial networks frozen. And in a stunning turn of events… the Task Force has made its first arrests.
