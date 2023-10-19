Culture War | Marina Abramovic Spirit Cooker “Performer” Asked by Zelensky to be Ambassador to Ukraine to Help Rebuild Children’s Schools | His Glory News

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins His Glory News to discuss Marina Abramović who calls herself a “performer” but she is a spirit cooker who was recently appointed by President Zelensky to “help rebuild the schools” in Ukraine! We continue to talk about 5G and how Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia, when speaking at the Economic Forum claimed that by 2030, 6G will be directly built inside of our bodies. Patent number US 9539210B2, issued on January 10th, 2017 entitled, “Vaccine NanoTechnology”. Section 9 discusses vaccine nanotechnology. One section states , “In some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin. The toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of bio warfare”. We conclude how important it is, like the Moms on a Mission three pillars say, to educate, awake, activate and to teach our children to do the same.





