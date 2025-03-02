🎪Circus continues - Narcoführer is off to meet King Charles

The circus continues...

The Narcoführer is off to meet King Charles.

He made it there, photo is all I've got.

And:

At the London summit, participants were divided on the issue of using Russian assets to fund Kiev, according to Tusk.

He noted that some are deeply concerned about the potential consequences, particularly for the euro and the banking system.

🐻 Well, no sh*t, Donald! Who would've thought that stealing right in front of the world's eyes would be a bad look?