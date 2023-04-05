© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Apr 4, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
WAS TRUMP LISTENING TO ME? SAYS BRAGG MUST BE INDICTED FOR LEAK!
THREATENED BRAGG DIDN’T WANT TO INDICT!
PRECEDENT HAS PELOSI SCARED!
THEY FELL FOR IT! NOW INDICT HUNTER, HILLARY, & OBAMA!
ICC INDICTED PUTIN, NOW HE SHOULD INDICT OBAMA!
WHISTLEBLOWER LEAKS BLANTIFA CALL OUT TO NEW YORK!
Never get stuck in an emergency. Visit our sponsors:
➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http: //PratherDeal.com
➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g7188-breaking-trump-precedent-trap-sprung-now-indict-them-all.html