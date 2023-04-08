Drone View - The "Road of Death" into Artemovsk (Bakhmut) brought to you courtesy of the Russian Armed Forces and the Brave Soldiers of PMC Wagner.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Road of death" into Artemovsk brought to you courtesy of the Russian Armed Forces 🔹 and the brave soldiers of PMC Wagner 🤚
PMCs "Wagner" demilitarised a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the exit from Artemovsk(Bakhmut)
The "Road of Death" was replenished with new types of mangled NATO equipment. The Wagnerians continue to move forward.
Work brothers!