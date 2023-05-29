BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH🚨 Putin Delivers Speech On The Destruction Of Western Society And It Will Blow You Away!
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
544 views • 05/29/2023

🚨ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH🚨


Putin Delivers Speech On The Destruction Of Western Society And It Will Blow You Away!


-Marxism Destroying Traditional Values, Religion, History, Family, Etc.


-Hollywood, Cancel Culture, Reverse Racism, CRT


-Rejection Of Biological Fact, Trans Zealotry, School Systems Brainwashing Children To Mutilate Themselves


-Crimes Against Humanity


-Healthy Conservatism As The Answer To The Woke Ideology


Sounds Like Trump To Me.

Keywords
putinspeechdeliverson the destruction of westernsociety and it willblow you away
