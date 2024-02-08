Sarah Westall & Dave Hodges 2024 Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the best interviews with Dave Hodges i've ever seen! So much covered here.
Topics:
No America = No 2024 Election
Civil War & Martial Law
China & Russia Invasion
Supreme Court
Davos & Disease X
Frequencies & Mind Control, Jose Delgado
Life & Death Insurance Payouts
Satan's Planet
Carbon Lifeforms Vs. Silicone
Science by Consensus
No Flesh = AI Victory
Hypnosis (Guided Imagery) Vs. Perceptual Defense
Segmented Destruction of Human Lifespans
Withdraw Compliance
Gaia & Paganism
Danger of Tracklists & Confinement Cities
Kari Lake & GOP Corruption
Forces of Evil Merging
The World is Waking Up
Everything on Table for our Transhumanist Replacements
"Tyranny needs complicity & compliance from the citizens & when you withdraw it, they collapse... we can collapse this communist conspiracy that's sinking our country by not complying." - Dave