READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 TAU
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
19 views • 03/29/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

169 TAU. Let my cry come before You, O LORD; Give me understanding according to Your word.

170 Let my supplication come before You; Deliver me according to Your word.

171 My lips shall utter praise, For You teach me Your statutes.

172 My tongue shall speak of Your word, For all Your commandments are righteousness.

173 Let Your hand become my help, For I have chosen Your precepts.

174 I long for Your salvation, O LORD, And Your law is my delight.

175 Let my soul live, and it shall praise You; And let Your judgments help me.

176 I have gone astray like a lost sheep; Seek Your servant, For I do not forget Your commandments. (Ps. 119:169-176 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
