Price of Gold, Inflation, Fedcoin, 401k -Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin



ITM TRADING, INC.

Streamed live 6/21/2023 #gold #bank #economy

LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA6212023&month=2023-06

or by calling 877-410-1414. MONEY GUN: https://www.etsy.com/JewelofEncantoFa... 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION VIEWER QUESTIONS:

Question 1: 0:50 What is the likelihood this Fedcoin will be backed by gold? Question 2: 2:06 I currently have an IRA invested in GLD and SLV. I know it’s “paper gold” but I don’t want to cash it out and take the tax hit. I’m aware that there may be a sell off, to inject liquidity, but after that, if the spot price goes a lot higher, will my investment then stand to gain substantially?

Question 3: 11:45 Can you explain what you mean when you say become your own central bank, how is this done?

Question 4: 12:29 I have tried to wrap my head around how inflation has an impact on purchasing power.

Question 5: 14:43 Why can't they hold down the price of gold for 50 more years?

Question 6: 18:22 CBDC is in my Florida bank they changed the name to customer and business digital experience.

How can I get around it so it's not acceptable in my area? I have not accepted the terms to the disclosure. Question 7: 19:10 Should I look into cashing in my 401k? 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/price... 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #bank #economy #gold