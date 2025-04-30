UNUSUAL! Chinese giant “Chubby Girl” lands in Beirut

An unusual sight has taken place in Lebanese capital, after a giant Chinese military transport aircraft was seen flying and landing in Beirut this morning, on April 29. Footage circulating online of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Forces (PLAAF) large-bodied aircraft Xi'an Y-20A Kunpeng nicknamed "Chubby Girl" arriving at Rafik Hariri International Airport, may hint at some geopolitical activity, and raises big questions especially for busy America. And, media did not make up the name, the amazing "Chubby Girl", reported that the heavy-lift transport aircraft capable of doing everything, made its first visit to Beirut from somewhere via Abu Dhabi. The aircraft, which is used for military and humanitarian missions, stayed for about two hours before flying out of Beirut, returning the same way it arrived over Mediterranean Sea to Egypt. After sparking controversy, a reliable source reported that the arrival of Chinese "Chubby Girl" to Beirut is part of a "routine mission" related to the replacement of personnel and equipment of Chinese units operating in UNIFIL force.

As a short note, this domestically-made large transport aircraft from China is truly a sight to behold. Xi'an Y-20A Kunpeng, not only eye-catching but also very spectacular and stunning, is named after a mythological creature. With WS-20 engines, mounted under its wings with four high-bypass turbofan engines, "Chubby Girl" can transport large numbers of Chinese soldiers for military parades, military equipment transfers to disaster relief, and can carry up to 66 tons and even cross continents. Interestingly, the aircraft is increasingly in demand as China begins to actively promote sales to the global market, following the increase in production capacity in anticipation of increasing demand, that once again gave Pentagon a high fever.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net