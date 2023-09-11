SHOCKING Interview With A Google Janitor - ILLUMINATI CENSORSHIP in 2018 (PARODY BUT REAL INFO)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Premiered Dec 31, 2018 YouTube's biased and political censorship is highly suspicious. Disinformation channels such as Anonymous Official and Jason A have still not been demonetized and still keep posting disinformation on a daily basis.
Of course 5 years later it is much worse......
Mirrored - Xendrius