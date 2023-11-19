Who's there? To Spy on You.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This takes my last video, They Love to Spy on Us, and adds the international interest to spying on you. Are you going paranoid yet? Who do they think they are? The Who. That's the World Health Organization, not the rock n roll band. Brought to you by you overzealous, overbearing, overpaid UN elites. I say defund them.