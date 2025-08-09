It’s Happening: Israel Prepares for the First Temple Sacrifice in 2,000 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the first time in nearly 2,000 years, Israel is preparing for the Temple sacrifice — a key piece of End Times prophecy. The red heifer ceremony, Temple Mount plans, and prophetic events are all unfolding right before our eyes. Are you ready?
0:00 - Intro: The Most Important Prophetic Videos I've Made
1:36 - A Rabbi, A Christian, 5 Heifers, and the Apocalypse
2:36 - World Leaders Are Working Together
5:10 - God Had a Plan...
7:05 - We Know Where The Holy of Holies Is
10:07 - The Dome of The Rock Destruction?
12:28 - End Times Prophecy in Real Time
15:01 - Final Encouragement From Jesus
Mirrored - Truth B Told
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!