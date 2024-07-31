8. Court TV 2024-7-31 Reverend Kurt Benshoof









07/31/2024 3:30 PM 11th Floor - 1103 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Niesen, Seth



Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held

Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/31/2024 1:37 PM.

Text Def refused to appear for today's hearing. R. Reagan counsel was present on defendant's other matters.

DFNS does not have 3.4 or to waived speedy. Per the court, matter set over to DVREV calendar for

08/2/24. Speedy exclude for all matters. Matter set over for Friday 08/02/24, 8:45AM 1003.

Text Bail Maintained.

Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 08/02/2024 8:45 AM (Pre Trial - In Custody)

The video is about a court proceeding involving multiple cases and appointments of attorneys.

The court session was held for multiple cases involving Reverend Benshoof.

Reverend Benshoof was self-represented in the cases and had refused to come to court.

Attorney Reagan Roy was representing Reverend Benshoof in the cases.

The cases mentioned in the document that Attorney Roy was handling for Reverend Benshoof were: 676463, 676175, 676216, 676207, 676492, 671384, 669329, and possibly 675405.

The court scheduled a review for Reverend Benshoof’s cases on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The court management system was down on a previous date, causing some confusion.

Attorney Roy did not anticipate being appointed to any additional cases at that point.

The judge who made a bench appointment for Reverend Benshoof’s cases was Judge Hannula.





