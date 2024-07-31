BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8. Court TV 2024-7-31 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 9 months ago




07/31/2024 3:30 PM     11th Floor - 1103     Pre Trial - In Custody    Held    Niesen, Seth    

Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 07/31/2024 1:37 PM.
Text Def refused to appear for today's hearing. R. Reagan counsel was present on defendant's other matters.
DFNS does not have 3.4 or to waived speedy. Per the court, matter set over to DVREV calendar for
08/2/24. Speedy exclude for all matters. Matter set over for Friday 08/02/24, 8:45AM 1003.
Text Bail Maintained.
Add Case Hearing Scheduled hearing at 08/02/2024 8:45 AM (Pre Trial - In Custody)

The video is about a court proceeding involving multiple cases and appointments of attorneys.

  • The court session was held for multiple cases involving Reverend Benshoof.
  • Reverend Benshoof was self-represented in the cases and had refused to come to court.
  • Attorney Reagan Roy was representing Reverend Benshoof in the cases.
  • The cases mentioned in the document that Attorney Roy was handling for Reverend Benshoof were: 676463, 676175, 676216, 676207, 676492, 671384, 669329, and possibly 675405.
  • The court scheduled a review for Reverend Benshoof’s cases on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
  • The court management system was down on a previous date, causing some confusion.
  • Attorney Roy did not anticipate being appointed to any additional cases at that point.
  • The judge who made a bench appointment for Reverend Benshoof’s cases was Judge Hannula.



Keywords
corruptioncourtpro se
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy