U.S. Pushes For More War In Ukraine, Middle East

The United States appears to have made the decision to escalate the conflict in Ukraine and increase tensions in the Middle East.

On May 30, The Politico reported that the Biden administration has secretly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia using U.S.-provided weapons.

One U.S. official told the outlet that Biden had made the decision to allow Ukraine to use such weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv only, noting that the policy of not allowing long-range strikes inside Russia “has not changed.”

The decision will allow Ukraine “flexibility” to defend itself from attacks on the border near Kharkiv, another official said.

Now, Kiev forces will be able to use U.S.-provided weapons to shoot down Russian missiles heading toward Kharkiv, against troops massing just over the Russian border near the city, or at Russian bombers launching bombs toward Ukrainian territory.

The U.S. officials alleged that Ukraine will not be allowed to hit civilian infrastructure or launch long-range missiles, such as the ATACMS, to hit military targets deep inside Russia. They didn’t however explain how exactly the U.S. will enforce this.

Biden’s dangerous decision came after top U.S. allies, such as the United Kingdom and France, said that Ukraine should have the right to attack inside Russia using Western weapons. How exactly Moscow will respond remains unclear.

In addition to inflaming the conflict in Ukraine, the Biden administration and its allies are increasing tensions in the Middle East.

On May 30, the U.S. and U.K. carried out a series of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen in response to the group’s repeated attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea and other nearby waters. The Iranian-backed group has been launching these attacks in response to the U.S.-backed Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave known as the Gaza Strip.

The coalition strikes targeted 13 Houthi targets in parts of Yemen controlled by the group. Al-Masirah said that 14 people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded in the American-British strikes.

In addition, the U.S. unilaterally destroyed eight Houthi suicide drones over Yemen and the Red Sea.

The deadly attack on Yemen, which was the fifth to be carried out jointly by the U.S. and the UK since January, will likely provoke a fierce response from the Houthis. It shows how the Biden administration is starting new wars in the Middle East instead of pressuring Israel to end its war on Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 36,000 Palestinians.

Overall, the U.S. does not appear to be interested in pursuing any diplomatic solution for the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East. This complete abandonment of diplomacy in favor of uncalculated military adventures is pushing the world closer to an all-out war.

