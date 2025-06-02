BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Leidos scanners detonating the parasites injected unchecked
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
265 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

In 1991 on November 14, when I defended my PhD thesis, which again Frank Ruscetti won the NIH Distinguished Service Award, the highest medal for somebody who is just a little government employee, not a contractor, a government employee. I was the contractor, but my work contributed to that. You know, I worked for Leidos, the criminal agency that is now at the airport, bio weaponing you to death, detonating the parasites they've injected unchecked on every single person at birth since the very first gain of function HIV, by way of the Hepatitis B shot.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/02/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1YqxooLvAyXxv

My PhD Thesis: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-phd-thesis

Uncensored books for your summer readings: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books


Keywords
healthvaccinesnewstruthparasitesscannerairportjudy mikovitsleidosdocofodetox
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy