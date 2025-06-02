Leidos scanners detonating the parasites injected unchecked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
In 1991 on November 14, when I defended my PhD thesis, which again Frank Ruscetti won the NIH Distinguished Service Award, the highest medal for somebody who is just a little government employee, not a contractor, a government employee. I was the contractor, but my work contributed to that. You know, I worked for Leidos, the criminal agency that is now at the airport, bio weaponing you to death, detonating the parasites they've injected unchecked on every single person at birth since the very first gain of function HIV, by way of the Hepatitis B shot.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/02/2025
