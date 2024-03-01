Cardinal Raymond Burke's Prophetic Call to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Quo Vadis





It was during an age much like our own when Our Lady first appeared to Saint Juan Diego some 500 years ago. Again, we are contending with disease, war, and deep spiritual confusion. Again, many poor souls are tempted to fear that all hope is lost.





But Our Lord has not called us to fear. No matter the darkness of our age, men and women of faith are not without the truth and love of Christ, nor the faithful care of His mother. Through Saint Juan Diego’s humble and courageous cooperation with grace, Our Lady's intercession transformed the world and brought millions of souls to Christ. It is this same maternal care and protection that we seek today—a care and protection that she will grant us, should we earnestly ask for it.





There is real, miraculous, and transformative peace in the protection of Mary’s Mantle. To this end, Cardinal Burke is calling upon all Catholics to join him in a significant Novena seeking Our Lady’s intercession. Those who sign up to accompany the Cardinal in this urgent effort can expect short video reflections from His Eminence each month, in addition to regular written reflections and prayers.





