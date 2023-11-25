EVIL: THE AGENDA MAKES SENSE NOW! - Tony Blair Calls For Mass Surveillance! - Big Brother Is HERE!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of the UK and the United States when it comes to mass surveillance as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair who is a hatchet man for the World Economic Forum calls for digital ID for everyone in order to "stop migrants." They're using one narrative for the left (climate change) and one narrative for the right (immigration) in order to track and trace everyone and keep people in a digital gulag. Meanwhile, in the United States, Biden recently quietly passed legislation that would add a "kill switch" to every car made after 2026 to ensure that cars can all be remote controlled and stopped, locked or crashed. The excuse? "To stop drunk driving." The reality? To keep everyone in their 15 Minute City and drive them to the gulag if they do something the state deems "wrong." While this is happening, Brussels pushes forward their new "digital identity wallet" which controls all of Europe, Australia is pushing for a ban on cash, Bill Gates is pushing for digital IDs in Kenya where carbon credits are already ravaging people's wealth if they don't stay in lock-step and the Pentagon is approving AI powered drones with the ability to kill people autonomously. The move to a digital enslavement grid is heating up fast and time is running out to actually protect yourself.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media