◽️ In Kupyansk direction, active actions by units and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Pershotravnevoye, Dvurechnaya, and Timkovka (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Liman Pervyi and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses have amounted to over 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured vehicle, and two pick-up trucks in this direction during the day.

💥 Moreover, ammunition depots of the 119st Territorial Defense Brigade and Foreign Legion were annihilated Zalizny Mos (Chernigov region) and Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Torskoye, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and the Serebryansky forestry.

💥 Over the past 24 hours, up to 65 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been neutralized in this direction.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 340 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system during the day.

💥 Ammunition depots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Liman Task Force have been hit close to Georgiyevka and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Novoandreyevka, Novodanilovka, Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region), and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In these direction, the enemy has suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, and four motor vehicles during the day.

◽️ One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Novouspenovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was obliterated close to Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian troops, three pick-up trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been neutralized over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 89 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 156 areas during the day.

◽️ Command and observation posts of the 24th and 65th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region). A temporary deployment point of a foreign mercenaries Bogodukhov (Kharkov Region) has been hit.

💥 Air defense forces have intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and six HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️ Moreover, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region), Kopani (Zaporozhye region) and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

