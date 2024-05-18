© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli drones target ambulances and civilians in Jabalia refugee camp A number of injuries have been reported after Israeli drones dropped missiles onto ambulances and civilians at Jabalia refugee camp.
Anas al-Sharif, a Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist from Jabalia refugee camp, said the bombing was relentless and targeted civilians as they attempted to rescue injured people from the streets.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
