Mike Adams sermon 013 - Leviticus 17:11 - God's purebloods - For the life of the flesh is in the BLOOD

- Biblical laws related to cleanliness and purity. (0:03)

- Leviticus and mRNA injections, contradicting God's teachings. (4:38)

- Vaccine safety and church rules for attendance. (9:58)

- The importance of diet, water, and lifestyle choices for maintaining a healthy body and spiritual connection with God. (16:29)

- Blood purity and its impact on health and spirituality. (22:50)









