Tucker Carlson and Neil Oliver
180 views • 10 months ago

Neil Oliver: How Banks Took Over Empires, and the Truth About WWII, Brexit, & COVID


Tucker Carlson


Neil Oliver is a Scottish broadcaster, host of the podcast Neil Oliver's Love Letter to the World and The Neil Oliver Show on GB News in the UK.


Chapters:

00:00 Neil Oliver

01:07 Conspiracy theorist

10:07 The Great Sorting (COVID)

18:29 What does Democracy really mean?

29:49 Being slandered by the Left is a badge of honor

42:48 The corruption of the media in the UK

48:48 The Scottish hate speech law

1:01:54 Trump and Brexit

1:12:38 Are we heading towards revolution?

1:29:48 Has the American Republic fallen?

1:35:02 The banks

1:48:05 The hero's journey


https://youtu.be/awZ7PYrofEQ?si=xgSErQq2HLQceClk

