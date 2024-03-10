Steve Kirsch: “The COVID Vaccines Are the Most Dangerous Vaccines of All Time”

Steve Kirsch on World Stage with Bruce de Torres - On today's show Steve Kirsch discusses newly leaked data which shows the real danger of the COVID vaccines.- 8 March 2024

“The COVID Vaccines Are the Most Dangerous Vaccines of All Time”. “Not only is there NO clinical benefit that is demonstrated, but it kills you,” says Steve Kirsch.

“Far more people have been killed by the vaccines than by the COVID virus.”

“It has killed probably on the order of — it’s over 10 million people worldwide have been killed by these vaccines. Far more people have been killed by the vaccines than by the COVID virus. And most of the deaths, like 90% of the deaths from the COVID virus are from the hospital treatment protocols.”

SEE FUL EPISODE:

https://rumble.com/v4icsyl-steve-kirsch-on-world-stage-with-bruce-de-torres-full.html





source: https://x.com/detorresbruce/status/1766173951154164100?s=20





About Steve Kirsch:

Steve is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) at the beginning of the pandemic. Steve and CETF funded the research that showed promising results of fluvoxamine as an early treatment of COVID-19. The study was also featured on 60 Minutes. Recently Steve founded the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, where he is working with over 20 scientists, doctors, and statisticians researching the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.





www.vacsafety.org