Russian military channels explained that in Seversk a drone control point of Ukraine was discovered, detected by Russian reconnaissance aircraft, resulting in targeted fire from Tornado-S system. As shown in footage released on August 2, 2025, at least two Ukrainian UAV crews were moving at their UAV command post, preparing a Baba Yaga-type heavy agricultural drone to attack Russian troop positions. Despite the success, the drone command post along with the crews, were then demilitarized to the ground in the settlement. The Ukrainian drone command post, which enabled timely target detection, immediately transmitted coordinates to the Tornado-S MLRS crews launched by the Southern Group of Forces on duty.

The footage confirms how the Tornado-S rocket attack, supported by reconnaissance UAV like ZALA, increased firing efficiency, enabled precise destruction! The accuracy of Russian weapons, from Iskander, FAB, Geran to Tornado, has significantly improved. All are now accurate to within a few meters. Tornado detonated the drone command post, the crews and Baba Yaga, were destroyed remotely with a full complement of ammunition. Russian Army hopes that Tornado will appear at any time in the operational zone, and provide an unforgettable experience for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially on Seversk direction, which Ukraine is currently unable to defend.

