Fraudulent Buddhists? Locals Questions Answered

"I’m visiting Thailand in April. As I am doing my research about the country and Buddhism, I have come across a practice that seems to me to be unjust and morally questionable.





"The Monks who had all the time in the world figured out that they could charge the tourist visitors significantly higher prices for visiting the temples, compared to the local visitors.





"I know I will have an opportunity to speak with Big Boss Monk and I am going to confront him about this issue.





"Can you help me please bring some clarity to this concern? What would be the best respectful approach and arguments against in my view theft? How would a free society deal with price discrimination? Am I even in the right position or they have all the means to charge what they want?"









"Hi Stefan, in one of your shows you mentioned that being a commodity to your family was a great pleasure.





"Sometimes, not always though, I feel the opposite as being the provider can be quite draining, constantly putting in and the feeling of getting less out personally (selfishly) from my perspective. I know this is not true as my wife and children give me much joy, work the home and local business. They do surprise me with the love and appreciation they give me. Also when looking at what we've achieved and built together and the involvement of the kids through home schooling in the whole process is a great privilege.





"Why do you think this feeling and thought creeps up from time to time in the male provider mind? This feeling that you give and give for others to flourish, saving for the future, protecting and preparing. Yet I feel neglected in the process?





"Is it just a selfishness that comes through or is there legitimacy in the feeling that a male should address or discuss with his family?





"Would love some philosophical insight into this thought and feeling of the male perspective.





"Thanks and much appreciated,





"PS. My wife feels the same way some days; educating, feeding, cleaning, managing, driving up and down and assisting the community.





"Just the roles we have I suppose."





