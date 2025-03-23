LOVE YOUR ENEMIES, BLESS THOSE WHO CURSE, HATE, & PERSECUTE YOU, Matthew 5:43-48; Rev. 21:8; John 15:13; Galatians 2:20; Deuteronomy 15:7; Ezekiel 33:31; 1 John 3:17-25, 20250322

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Matthew 5:43-48:

43 Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy.

44 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

45 That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

46 For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? do not even the publicans the same?

47 And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? do not even the publicans so?

48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect. Amen!

Revelation 21:8

8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

John 10:11

1 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

John 15:13

13 Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.

Galatians 2:20

20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.

Deuteronomy 15:7

7 If there be among you a poor man of one of thy brethren within any of thy gates in thy land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not harden thine heart, nor shut thine hand from thy poor brother:

Ezekiel 33:31

31 And they come unto thee as the people cometh, and they sit before thee as my people, and they hear thy words, but they will not do them: for with their mouth they shew much love, but their heart goeth after their covetousness.

Psalm 34:15 15 The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and His ears are open unto their cry.