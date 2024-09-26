"Is Johnson a Never-Trumper? We MUST Clean Our Own House Before We Can Effectively Fight the Left"





Mike Johnson sold us out again. He is fully funding Biden and Harris and their green new deal, open borders, DOJ war on Trump, and everything else. He couldn't even include the SAVE Act and now, on top of all that, Rep Thomas Massie is reporting that the budget deal was slated to run out on December 20 so they could force another resolution through right before Christmas. For 2 years we have had a GOP majority in the House and accomplished nothing. Johnson needs to go.Show more



Doug Billings - host of The Right Side - has been a long-term voice of reason regarding conservative politics. He is a strong MAGA advocate and we are talking to him about the assa$$ination attempts, the campaign corruption from Harris, and all the other nonsense occurring this election season. #Trump2024



