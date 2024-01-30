Create New Account
Trump confirmed our gov't has been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against us.
Jon Herold - Trump himself confirmed we've been under attack by our own agencies who "have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people." 5GW has been going on for years. @reBurningBright @realjusthuman

