American experts recognized the fact that the Russian army managed to capture new positions in Berdychi due to the advantage of ground-based robotic complexes and FPV attack drones. Against the background of these numerous successes of the Russian army on the battlefield, it is worth paying special attention to the latest Russian FPV attack drone 'Joker-10', which is already involved in the zone of a special military operation...................
