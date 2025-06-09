The Slow Death of Consequences!

Sunday Morning Live 8 June 2025





In this episode, I explore the relationship between reason, societal structures, and human interactions within our political landscape. I discuss the negative impact of coercion on rational discourse and analyze the consequences of welfare dependency on personal responsibility and community cohesion.





Reflecting on themes from my documentary "Sunset in the Golden State," I highlight the importance of long-term ethics over immediate gratification. I advocate for cooperation and interdependence as vital for fostering healthy relationships and emphasize peaceful parenting as a path to cultivating rational future generations grounded in reason and trust.





