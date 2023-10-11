BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST 6, Galatians 2:20, 202301004

BAPTISM OF BELILEVERS AND UNION WITH CHRIST 6

(CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 14) - Galatians 2:20; 1 Corinthians 1:13-17; Ephesians 2:4-6; 1 Corinthians 12:13; Romans 6:3,4

Mid-Week Lesson, 202301004

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Now, we are continuing with the Lesson on Union with Christ. We are joined together. We have been told that baptism is required for every Christian, and then we are baptized because of Christ.



We also know from what Christ has taught us; He gave us the example, He was baptized.

Also, He commanded His Apostles before He left, that they should baptize everyone in the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

It is a continuation of that lesson, which is now Union. What does that baptism mean. If we have been baptized, what does that mean? It means that we have been baptized because of our union with Christ.

And Christ has already initiated it. Our response is, why are we united with Christ? We are united because of what He came to do for us; to redeem us.

Because of His death, His sanctification, and His commandment, we know that that union He established is for everyone who believes on Him, the LORD Jesus Christ, and that it is a requirement for everyone.

Once we are baptized, we know that Christ Himself was baptized. We know that Christ didn’t preach until He submitted Himself to baptism.

Also, we know that John the Baptist was also at that time baptizing, and when the LORD Jesus Christ went to him, John the Baptist said he needed to be baptized by the LORD Jesus Christ.

















