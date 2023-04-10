A Message to the Australian people

The so called "Australian Freedom Movement" in my opinion is a joke.People need to wake up to truth and get close to God because only Jesus will save from what is coming.There is also the nonsense that Russia are the "good guys" in the world when the truth is that Russia is closely aligned to the CCP and Iran who persecute Christians on a huge scale and commit human rights abuses on a scale we can only dream of. The "Australian Freedom Movement " claims to be against oppression and corruption yet ignored calls to assist in exposing Operation Noetic and the coming trial and attempted imprisonment of honest people who tried to assist kids who alleged sexual assault .These people have had their lives destroyed and the "movement" that could have helped to inform the public of the truth of the operation and subsequent court hearings fell silent. Global nuclear war is prophesied in the Holy Bible and is coming and the people need to start waking up to the truth and turning to Jesus to save them not any global self interested groups or individuals.

