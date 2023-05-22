© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
在中国北方，收割是一个非常艰难的工作。一位母亲，除了吃饭， 从日出到日落甚至更晚，工作整整一天才赚到了2块面包。为中国共产党工作了几十年，她每月的退休金大概是100块人民币。
In northern China, harvesting is a very difficult job. A mother worked from sunrise to sunset or even later for an entire day to earn 2 pieces of bread. After decades of working for the Chinese Communist Party, her monthly pension was about 100 RMB.
freedom at the cost of their lives to make a great America.
