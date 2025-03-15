BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
@NoMorePedovores @UnderneathTheGettyMuseum
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
108 views • 6 months ago

People’s awareness of OccupyTheGetty indeed, it has so many ties. These ties are connected to everyone’s everyday, and all lead back to Getty. Bigger than Epstein, Diddy, PizzaGate combined. This Getty Museum NSA D.U.M.B is the Caver elite’s (those who truly rule us do so from NSA D.U.M.Bs & never bother coming to out surface) most luxurious & acting as a Noah’s Ark of Western culture, and we’re going to do this NONVIOLENTLY, peacefully, with ZERO (0) property damage tolerated.

Many more people needed, not a numbers you can see game more of a consciousness/energy shift that we’ve all been seeing in people.

OccupyTheGetty to stop this. We’re trusting satanic murdering pedophiles with our water, food, medicine, childcare, even nuclear warfare etc everyday.

If you actually care ^^ OccupyTheGetty. Most of you let your children leave the house for 8+ hours a day to a world ruled by satanists. Give them a satanic device to fry their brains & place near their gonads, that pedophiles can conveniently contact them via, and do so often & in planned groups. Was given a phone later than most, age 10 approx, it’s countless how many times pedos contacted me, guess how many times I told a guardian? 0. Zero.


https://www.senarius.fr/en/2020/11/05/how-to-use-an-astrolabe/

Hard to believe that anybody thinks they know more than me regarding the shape of the earth. One thing I know is geometry, and surface curvature. I am a world expert on flat. There is no time to teach everyone everything you don't know, yet we have idiots devoting their life to promoting retardation. Educating such fools is a waste of life. Our enemies want us all dead, and flat earth fools help them to confirm how bad the stupid need to be culled.

Keywords
los angelesdumbsinforms us the getty museumwhistle blower steven d kelleyis a national security agency nsa basethe getty museumnazi templar fortressor deep underground military bases
