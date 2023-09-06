Love, Desperation and Revival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 15th, 2021
Pastor Alan Odle preaches about the importance of having a strong, personal commitment to prayer and drawing close to the Lord Jesus Christ. We cannot settle for doing "good" things but must all seek out God's will and be Spirit-led in all that we do.
"This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:12-13