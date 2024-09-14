BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 11, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
13 views • 8 months ago

Episode 2376 - Was Kamala wearing an ear piece in the debate? -What is their economic debt plan? -What is the federal reserve money scheme? -Are equity firms giving out mortgages to use them to get federal grant money? -Are skin care products causing hormone disrupting chemicals to cause health issues in children and those that use them? -Are phthalates causing issues that are linked to reproductive and hormonal abnormalities? -What is going on with the sun? Is the body lacking D3? -New ultimate focus stack to boost focus, endurance and energy?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
