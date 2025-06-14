BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Harley-Davidson Recall 2025: Over 82,000 Motorcycles at Risk!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 3 months ago

Harley-Davidson Recall 2025: Over 82,000 Motorcycles at Risk!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Harley-Davidson has recalled more than 82,000 Softail motorcycles from 2018–2024 due to a critical safety defect that could cause sudden tire failure and increase the risk of a crash. The recall affects popular models like FLDE, FLHCS, FLHC, FXLRS, FXLRST, FLHCS ANV, and FXRST. Owners are urged to contact their dealer for a free repair. No injuries have been reported, but immediate action is advised. Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for the latest updates on this major recall and how to keep your ride safe.

Hashtags:

#HarleyDavidson #Recall #MotorcycleSafety #SoftailRecall #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
breaking newsnews plus globeharley davidson recallharley recall 2025softail recallmotorcycle safetyharley davidson newstire failure risknhtsa recallmotorcycle recallfldeflhcsflhcfxlrsfxlrst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy