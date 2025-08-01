© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Riccardo Bosi pulls back the curtain on the real operation behind the Epstein list—revealing why immediate public release would sabotage justice and why this is a military operation, not a civilian legal matter.
Key Revelations:
The Leverage Game: Why Trump hasn’t released the Epstein list—and how it’s being used to dismantle the cabal from the top down.
Frontline Puppets vs. Hidden Masters: The politicians and celebrities on the list are just "useful idiots"—the real targets are the shadowy figures pulling global strings.
DOJ/FBI Are Compromised: Why civilian courts can’t handle this level of treason—military tribunals are the only path to true justice.
Founding Fathers’ Fail-Safe: How the Commander-in-Chief authority (pre-dating the Constitution) is being activated to bypass corrupt systems.
The Hammer is Coming: Insider confirmation: "You will be very satisfied" with how justice is served.
Why This Matters:
This isn’t about names on a list—it’s about systemic annihilation of the deep state. The slow, methodical approach ensures no one escapes.
