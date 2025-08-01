The Hidden Truth Behind the Epstein List - Who is on it? | Riccardo Bosi

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/bosi-briefs-premiere-epstein-military-tribunals-global-war-plan-exposed/





Riccardo Bosi pulls back the curtain on the real operation behind the Epstein list—revealing why immediate public release would sabotage justice and why this is a military operation, not a civilian legal matter.





Key Revelations:





The Leverage Game: Why Trump hasn’t released the Epstein list—and how it’s being used to dismantle the cabal from the top down.





Frontline Puppets vs. Hidden Masters: The politicians and celebrities on the list are just "useful idiots"—the real targets are the shadowy figures pulling global strings.





DOJ/FBI Are Compromised: Why civilian courts can’t handle this level of treason—military tribunals are the only path to true justice.





Founding Fathers’ Fail-Safe: How the Commander-in-Chief authority (pre-dating the Constitution) is being activated to bypass corrupt systems.





The Hammer is Coming: Insider confirmation: "You will be very satisfied" with how justice is served.





Why This Matters:

This isn’t about names on a list—it’s about systemic annihilation of the deep state. The slow, methodical approach ensures no one escapes.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/