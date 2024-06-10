Rybar Live: Foci of escalation in Africa, June 7-9

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«After the successful operations of the African Corps, Chadian military and political circles paid more attention to cooperation with Russia»

adding:

Niger has announced its desire to host a Russian military base.

Considering the numerous terrorist groups that the Niger authorities have to fight, the country is interested in hosting a full-fledged Russian Armed Forces base on its territory, Russian Honorary Consul in the Republic Addo Iro told Izvestia.

“We are ready to accept it. We cannot afford to say that the security situation has improved. Our state is doing everything possible to at least reduce the number of terrorist attacks,” he added.

❗️Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

