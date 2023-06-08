BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silent weapons for quiet wars and your comments on last important video🤗
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
169 views • 06/08/2023

Thank you for your great comments; love the mental support 🌻🌞

The vaccine induced early onset dementia is what gives me this feeling of urgency to inform people about the salvation through Christ. The blank stare in their eyes when I try to tell them something. Even my mom seems a bit confused. The 1p36 deletion gene affects the critical thinking of the frontal cortex and without conscience, dictatorship is easily implemented on top of it being done with silent weapons for quiet wars. We're in a microwave slowcooker and we need to get saved. 

I know we have to trust Gods' timeline and plan but I think the faster the awakening, the more souls can be saved. 

🙏💖

Keywords
trustsalvationtimelinedictatorshipsilent weapons for quiet warsearly onset dementiadeletion gene of the frontal cortexzombielike bewildered look in the eyes
