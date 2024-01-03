The Faith Of Our Lord Jesus Christ (Pt. 3)

On this episode, Bro, Robert preaches on "The Faith Of Our Lord Jesus Christ", looking at how we are justified by the faith of Jesus Christ. Please listen to find out. "I Saw The Light" as sung by the Gospel Plowboys and used by permission. This podcast is done live on KJB Right Division Radio every Wednesday night at 7:30 pm, Philippines time and 6:30 am on the U.S. east coast. Here is a link to the radio website.

