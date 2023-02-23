02-23-2023 Fear & Accountability Part 2 - Preparation

•Exodus 19:10 And יהוה said to Mosheh, “Go to the people and set them apart today and tomorrow. And they shall wash their garments, 11 and shall be prepared by the third day. For on the third day יהוה shall come down upon Mount Sinai before the eyes of all the people. 12 “And you shall make a border for the people all around, saying, ‘Take heed to yourselves that you do not go up to the mountain or touch the border of it. Whoever touches the mountain shall certainly be put to death. 13 ‘Not a hand is to touch it, but he shall certainly be stoned or shot with an arrow, whether man or beast, he shall not live.’ When the Yoḇelsounds long, let them come near the mountain.” 14 And Mosheh came down from the mountain to the people and set the people apart, and they washed their garments. 15 And he said to the people, “Be prepared by the third day. Do not come near a wife.” 16 And it came to be, on the third day in the morning, that there were thunders and lightnings, and a thick cloud on the mountain. And a voice of a shophar was very strong, and all the people who were in the camp trembled. 17 And Moshehbrought the people out of the camp to meet with Elohim, and they stood at the foot of the mountain.