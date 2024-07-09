BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Darwin the Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 10 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Pastor Rob always says, "Judy put the cookies on the bottom shelf." And he said, "Judy, have you ever seen Darwin's thesis?" And I'm thinking of the subtitle, and I'm thinking, ... by natural selection, you know, and I'm thinking, okay, yeah. He said, No, no, not that one. And so this is a coffee-stained copy of his thesis. And what it says in the coffee stain is, "OR the preservation of favored races in the struggle for life." And I literally went: HA, of course, because it doesn't matter where you come from, we're one nation under God. Indivisible.

God transmits the signal of sunlight to the nucleus as one. Whether you live in Sweden and get NO molecules of light, half the winter, then your sensor on the surface of your cell, your antennae, the receptor, senses that and transmits the signal as 1000. If you live near the equator, you have a high melanin content of your skin, or even your genes before you became blue-eyed, if you're Cherokee indian like me, you transmit that signal at the genetic level. There's no such thing as autoimmunity, because the very central dogma, the central line -I don't like the word dogma - of all of molecular biology, is that the signal that is transmitted to the nucleus equals one in every human being…

Dr Judy Mikovits - 06/29/2024

Full presentation at the American Liberty Forum Of Ramona (alfor.org): https://rumble.com/v55enyc-dr-judy-mikovits-american-liberty-forum-of-ramona-june-29-2024.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthskindarwinonenessracesmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy