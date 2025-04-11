'I'M ALREADY A RICH MAN' ⚧ CHER

Cher in an interview with Jane Pauley, 1996. “Mom, I am a rich man” ☆ ☆ ☆ #cher #godessofpop #mood #queen #retro #vibes #fashion #70s…





VAL THOR - https://t.co/XOov8DOdhr





Source: https://x.com/CMDRVALTHOR/status/1910340220291006948





Thumbnail: https://au.pinterest.com/pin/453948837440749839/





By Ashley Spencer| 9 years ago





Turn back time and believe in life after love with this viral Cher moment.

Turn back time and believe in life after love with this viral Cher moment.





Cher's status as one of the most iconic - and hilarious - women of the century just got another boost, thanks to a resurrected 1996 interview in which the singer single-handedly shuts down social conventions and gender norms in fell swoop.





In the clip, very sceptical and more-than-slightly judgemental interviewer Jane Pauley quotes Cher as having said, "A man is not a necessity, a man is a luxury." The Oscar winner doesn't bat an eye.





"Like dessert," the now 70-year-old replies with a smile.





But Jane is not having it, and asks if her comment was meant to be "mean and bitter".





"Not at all," says Cher, who had already been married and divorced from Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman at the time. "I adore dessert. I love men. I think men are the coolest, but you don't really need them to live."





And then the legend - who is the only artist, male or female, to have achieved a number-one Billboard single in each of the last six decades - delivered the most epic anecdote of all time.





"My mum said to me, 'You know, sweetheart, you should settle down and marry a rich man,'" the woman with a net worth of $305 million recalled. "I said, 'Mum, I am a rich man.'"





*mic drop*





https://celebrity.nine.com.au/music/cher-vintage-interview-slays-i-dont-need-a-rich-man-i-am-a-rich-man/de6e2ba5-0a2c-40b6-8ab9-a3c168e6dbc7