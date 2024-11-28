Nationalized Food Supply: Total Govt Control Over Food | Joel Salatin

Joel Salatin (https://polyfacefarms.com/) discusses the increasing government control over livestock and food production, highlighting a shift in terminology that views animals as part of a "national herd" or "national flock." He argues that this language hints at a broader agenda to nationalize food resources, which could lead to more restrictive regulations on farmers, such as mandatory vaccinations or radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags on livestock. Salatin contrasts this top-down control with the growing consumer movement towards local, sustainable farming practices, emphasizing the importance of natural, pasture-based systems for livestock. He also critiques the push for lab-grown meats, pointing out their failure to replicate the complexity of real, naturally raised food. Ultimately, Salatin warns of the growing bureaucratic push toward centralized food systems, while celebrating the consumer-driven desire for food sovereignty and freedom.





WEEKLY SPECIALS (while supplies last!)

1 oz silver Philharmonic: $3.09 over spot

1 oz gold British Lion & Eagle: $99 over spot

CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)

or email your name and phone number to [email protected]





‘A Little Dystopian’: Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates Bankrolling Methane Vaccine for Cattle: https://tdefender.substack.com/p/jeff-bezos-bill-gates-funding-methane-vaccine-cattle





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

1:50 Methane vaccine for cattle

9:30 Meat production

13:17 Food freedom

_____________________________

Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com

_____________________________

CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” !





Social Media links

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance

Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3gYtU8Q

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/

X: https://x.com/DunagunKaiser

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance

Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance

Parler: https://parler.com/libertyfinance

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1023449

Amazon podcasts: https://amzn.to/3SLyANx

iHeart Radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/102551300/

Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance





Donate to Support Our Mission!

https://www.Patreon.com/LibertyAndFinance

or

https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers

_____________________________

Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.

The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Some or all of this video description and timeline has been written by AI tool: https://chatgpt.com/

All Rights Reserved.