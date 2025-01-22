BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ALL ALONG GULF COAST!!! & Dan's Earthquake Update!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is snowing in Florida
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ucL0GiXGU0
LIVE: Pensacola Beach gets hammered by snow storm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv0z4bi83EU
Snow falls in northwestern Florida
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IhyjhGiBac
FLORIDA SNOW!! Storm Chasing. EMERGENCY! Panhandle. LIVE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdCZjCmDFCo
California residents stranded in New Orleans during winter storm after flight delay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR2mA-7Jlug
Dan's We Are Living In The End Times page
https://www.graftedinthevine.net/forum/grafted-in-the-vine-forums/dan-s-we-are-living-in-the-end-times-forums-earthquakes-volcanoes-natural-disasters-and-more-bible-prophecy-coming-to-pass
Climate anomaly in Africa: the Sahara Desert is covered with snow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvR5o6BtDtg
_______________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL