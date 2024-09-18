© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apparently, the 21st Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , which was transferred to the border area, is the vanguard of the offensive in the area of the settlement of Vesyoloye in the Kursk region.
The footage of the destroyed armored group shows the brigade's typical Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles and armored cars.