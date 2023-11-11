End Times Revival or Last Days Apostasy - Discovering the Jewish Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Nov 10, 2023
Hear how 3 months ago, during a live stream, Rabbi Schneider prophetically declared the beginning of the conflict between Israel and their bordering territories along with the rise of anti-Semitism. In this live stream, Rabbi discusses the common spirit shared between movements such as 'Free Palestine,' 'Black Lives Matter,' and 'LGBTQ.'"
**********************************************\
***** ORIGINAL PROPHECY**** https://youtube.com/live/UyXl70g8_rM
***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/1jb
***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/tq7
**********************************************
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQCHm_xQnpQ