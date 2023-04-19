Elon Musk: Things are getting weird fast | Tucker Carlson interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk: Things are getting weird fast
Twitter CEO Elon Musk provides insight on the consequences of developing artificial intelligence and the potential impact on elections on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
source:
https://rumble.com/v2j6mh6-elon-musk-things-are-getting-weird-fast.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=16